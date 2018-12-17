Nine of the best pictures from the Sowerby Bridge Winterlight festival

Sowerby Bridge lit up yesterday (Sunday) as the popular Winterlight Festival once again returned.

With bright colours and spectacular displays, here are nine of the best pictures from the annual event.

Bright lights were shone over Hollins Mill during the annual event in Sowerby Bridge.
This year's theme was The Winterlight Ball and visitors were encouraged to wear their best illuminated costumes.
Winterlight is backing charity Joining Jack to fund research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, or DMD - a fatal genetic disorder that affects one in 30,000 boys.
There were a range of performers at the event including local band Ego States, Mr Wilson's Second Liners and Granny Turismo
