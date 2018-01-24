"No flooding is expected" - Calderdale flood warning over

A flood warning issued this morning has been withdrawn after the heavy overnight rain passed.

A statement said: "Overnight rainfall has now passed. No flooding is expected."

Red flood warnings had been put in place in some areas of Halifax, Hipperholme, Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden and Brighouse as well as the stretch between Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

Several orange warnings are still in place throughout Calderdale.

A Monday evening alert issued by The Flood Information Service had said: "Flooding is possible - be prepared. Heavy rain is expected overnight and tomorrow morning, rivers may respond quickly."

Chair of the environment agency Emma Howard Boyd tweeted: "Teams are on the ground checking defences and we are keeping close eye on conditions with our partners. Don't drive through floodwater - just 30cm can move your car."

Authorities have issued a warning to the nearby Batley and Spenborough regions

Further rain is also forecast tomorrow (Thursday), though it is not thought to be as severe as Wednesday's downpour and no warning has been issued.

The warnings followed last week's Met Office warnings for snow, ice and wind.