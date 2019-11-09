Non-profit provides free resources and training for Calderdale schools

A newly formed Halifax based non-profit is providing free educational resources for schools and teachers across Calderdale.

The Classroom Secrets Foundation, a non-profit division of educational resource provider Classroom Secrets, is funding the usage of all the company’s resources for schools across the Calderdale district.

Established in 2013, Classroom Secrets provide diversified learning resources to over 50,000 teachers and 1,500 schools across the country.

Their existing range of resources is aimed at Early Years, Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 students, with over 4,000 high-quality resources available through their online portal.

Through the new foundation, schools in Calderdale can now freely access these resources upon request.

The mission of the foundation is to provide a better LIFE/work balance for teachers, as well as fund technology for schools, allowing them to spend their budget in higher priority areas.

The board are currently conducting a survey of 20,000 teachers across the industry to better understand how they are finding their LIFE/work balance, and how the government and schools can better accommodate their needs in and outside of the classroom.

Co-Founder of The Classroom Secrets Foundation, Claire Riley, said: “We work with tens of thousands of teachers across the country, but at our heart we’re proud to be a Calderdale company, and it’s important to us that we support the amazing teachers and schools locally.”

The Foundation also announced plans to open a fund available for schools, where teachers and pupils can work together to apply for iPads for their classrooms.

Co-Founder Ed Riley said: “The goal of the fund to put iPads and tablets into classrooms is to meet the needs of those schools as they move to more digital learning.

"So much of teaching and work in the classroom can be made simpler and more effective with technology, but we appreciate that, for most schools, budgets are tight, and we want to help facilitate that change for them.”

