North Bridge Leisure Centre forced to close 'until further notice'

The main sports centre in Halifax has been forced to close until further notice.

Calderdale Council has confirmed that North Bridge Leisure Centre has been closed today due to a burst water main.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Council said: "North Bridge Leisure Centre will be closed until further notice due to flooding. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"The damage to North Bridge Leisure Centre following a water main burst is extensive and the centre is likely to remain closed for the next few days."

Calderdale's largest Indoor Leisure Centre is situated on the fringes of Halifax town centre.

The centre offers a programme of fitness and martial arts classes, with many classes suitable for children.

Talks are advancing on a new combined swimming pool and leisure centre on the North Bridge site.

To ensure this new facility meets the needs of local people, a consultation was conducted to find out what people want from the leisure centre.

All the feedback will be collated and used to shape further plans for the project.

Speaking in July this year, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “This promises to be a superb new project, combining the current two sites into one state-of-the-art leisure centre, forming part of our wider exciting plans for Halifax town centre.

“We want Calderdale to be the most active borough in the North by 2021. To help achieve this ambitious target, it’s important that leisure facilities meet the needs of the people who will be using them."