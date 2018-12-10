North Bridge leisure centre suffers substantial damage as workers fight to open the building

Staff are working around the clock to repoen parts North Bridge leisure Centre after substantil damage was caused by a burst water main.

Calderdale Council is hoping to have some facilities available as it recovers from the water main burst on Friday.

Over the weekend, staff from across the Council have been working hard to try and get the centre up and running as quickly as possible.

As such, parts of the centre will be available to use from Tuesday 11 December. This includes activities in the main sports hall, such as badminton, football and basketball sessions.

The dance and fitness programme will go ahead, but classes will be moved to the Projectile Gallery. However, all martial arts classes that use mats will remain cancelled.

The gym will also be out of action - alternative gym facilities can be found at other Calderdale sites, including Halifax Pool.

Squash court bookings are cancelled, but two courts are available for use at Halifax Pool.

Bowls sessions are also cancelled due to equipment damage. It’s hoped they will resume early in the New Year.

All existing bookings have been notified and staff are doing all they can to get the full site reopen as quickly as possible.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Councillor Susan Press said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this closure has caused. The good news is that the centre will partly reopen tomorrow. Thanks to those who have worked tirelessly to make this happen.

“Unfortunately some areas sustained significant damage and will remain closed until further notice. We’re doing all we can to get the centre fully up and running again and will keep members and centre users updated.”

Alternative facilities are available to use across the borough and memberships can be used at each site. To find out more, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/sport

North Bridge Leisure Centre reception will reopen from 9am on Tuesday 11 December. For more information or clarification about sessions at North Bridge contact 01422 341527 from this date, or email sport@calderdale.gov.uk