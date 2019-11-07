Northern train operator issues 'do not travel advice for customers on Calderdale route

Rail operator Northern has issued a 'do not travel' advice for customers on three routes.

Flooding has closed the lines between Sheffield and Gainsborough, Sheffield and Lincoln and Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria- and roads are also closed meaning customers should not attempt to travel.

There remains potential for disruption to services in many areas of the Northern network throughout the day on Thursday with heavy rain forecast for Derbyshire, Cheshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and South and West Yorkshire.

LIVE BLOG as Calderdale flooding causes travel disruption with road closures and train delays

Northern customers are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead.

Flooding at Walsden has blocked the line between Manchester Victoria and Leeds.

Customers are advised not to travel between Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria

Customers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible for your service today.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.