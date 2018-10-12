Northowram Pumas host “amazing” heart screening event to help save lives

Northowram Pumas were the first running club to hold a heart screening day, supported by the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, on Saturday.

The fund has already worked tirelessly to ensure defibrillators are available at lots of local sports grounds and screening events are held around the county.

During the day, 99 Pumas, their family and friends turned up and had an ECG and saw cardiologists. This resulted in seven people having further tests and an echocardiogram and 11 people being referred to their GP to be referred to their local cardiology unit for additional testing.

Northowram Pumas were able to offer the day to members at a reduced price of banks to the generous funding provided by the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, for whom the club raised £1,500 in the last club year. The charity is supporting another heart screening event in Halifax in January so look out for further details nearer the time. Lizzie Jones said: ‘Days like last Saturday don’t happen easily but after every single screening event held, lives are saved and hidden problems are found.

“Screening people is amazing and I’m still not sure how lucky people know they are having it offered to them.

“For me, screening your friends and knowing they are safe is another level. Being a member of Northowram Pumas made it even more special to me – Saturday was amazing and I want to thank everyone who came and got screened, supported the charity or helped organise the day.”

In the UK, as many as 500,000 people are living with a genetic defect.