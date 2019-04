Taking place from May 4 to May 6 organisers are busy preparing for the event and are inviting people to register their scarecrow entries. We take a look back at some of the fantastic displays from over the years plus what visitors can expect from this year's festival.

Northowram Scarecrow Festivalis a FREE family event that takes place this year on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

There's fun for all the family where in addition to the Scarecrow Trail there's a fun dog show, bake off, BBQ, live music, children's games, raffle and tombola.

The organisers are asking residents and local businesses alike to donate raffle and tombola prizes.

To make a donation you can drop off your prize at The Club on Northowram Green or The Shoulder of Mutton on Towngate.

