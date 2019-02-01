On-call firefighter Danielle joins campaign to recruit more people

A local firefighter is encouraging people to train up as on-call firefighters who play a vital role in their local communities.

Danielle Whitham lives within five minutes of her local fire station in Silsden and has joined up as an on-call recruit, where she attends emergencies if she’s needed.

On-call firefighters work in areas where there are fewer emergency incidents, so firefighters don’t need to be on station all of the time.

Instead they get paged if needed to go to the station, from where they jump on a fire engine and off to an emergency incident.

Danielle said: “It’s really easy to be an on-call firefighter – through the day or night!

“You just put your pager on and go to work close by or stay home and do whatever until there’s a call out.

“To get on to it I did an amazing 15-week course that you can split up into different blocks if you want.

“I find balancing my life with this really easy. If you need time off you just let the station know.”

Go to https://oncall.joinwyfirefighters.com/ or call in for a chat at your local fire station to find out more information about the role.