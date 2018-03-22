Opening date revealed for new university business hub

Leeds Beckett University, in partnership with Calderdale Council, will launch a new initiative to drive growth among early-stage and growing businesses this spring.

The University Business Centre will be based at Piece Mill in Halifax, next to the historic Piece Hall, from the start of May.

The Leader of the Council, Coun Tim Swift said: “We’re delighted to work in partnership with Leeds Beckett, and it’s great news that The University Business Centre (UBC) is opening its doors.

“We have a strong micro-business base here in Calderdale and through the close partnership with Leeds Beckett and the UBC we have a real opportunity to help and encourage businesses to share knowledge and inspire innovation.

“A developing and thriving business landscape will bring real benefits for Calderdale, boosting the local economy and leading to the creation of new jobs for the borough.”

Professor Peter Slee, Vice Chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said that Leeds Beckett is committed to supporting growth and prosperity in the region.

“This initiative is the latest example of this and will provide access to resources and knowledge that will accelerate growth in new and developing businesses,” said the Professor.

The University Business Centre will allow businesses to access a prestigious Halifax town centre-registered business address, private newly-renovated office space with gigabit broadband as well as a virtual office, co-working and hot-desk facilities.

Companies will also receive Leeds Beckett business advice and mentoring, professional training and development as well as access to knowledge transfer and research expertise.

In addition, clients will enjoy free access to Leeds Beckett’s network of business lounges, which are shared with specialist member organisations and will have the opportunity to attend free innovation networking events, where leading experts and entrepreneurs come together to inspire and support business growth.

To find out more please visit www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/halifaxbusinesscentre.