Accidental advocates: parents have no choice but to speak up about SEND

Through casework I hear from parents whose children are struggling in mainstream schools, or unable to attend at all. Others have complex needs and require a specialist school place, or need more support from the NHS or social care. Some young people reach the age of sixteen and find there are few choices for their continuing education.

In recent weeks I’ve been trying to better understand the problems. I visited all three council-owned specialist schools in Calderdale: Highbury School in Rastrick, Wood Bank School in Luddendenfoot, and Ravenscliffe High School in Halifax. I also visited Cliffe Hill Community Primary School in Lightcliffe, who have many SEND pupils in mainstream as well as a small specialist class for autistic children. I met parent carers at a roundtable convened by local charity Unique Ways; and NHS staff who support children with SEND. I heard clearly from specialist school headteachers they have far higher numbers of pupils than their buildings were designed for; and are often placed in the difficult position of turning away children who really need a place.

Nationally the numbers of children with SEND have sharply increased since 2019. As with many issues the previous Conservative government took no action, and councils were left scrambling to meet their needs. We have seen this in Calderdale. In 2019 the council was maintaining 1.3K Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), whereas in 2024 there were 2.2K. Those costs sit in a ‘high needs’ budget, currently excluded from the balance sheets of all councils. If included many across the country would be almost immediately bankrupt.

Council budgets are not the problem of children with SEND or their families. However, the unaddressed financial tension does help explain why parents end up taking councils to tribunals to secure extra support in school. As the government looks at what might need to change, I fully understand the worries of parents who have fought hard for their child’s legal right to a suitable education. I asked a question on this in Parliament recently. In her response the Secretary of State, Bridget Phillipson, referenced the need to put parents, children and schools at the heart of any reforms and ensure battles over SEND are ‘a thing of the past’. We must find a way through these issues and restore parents’ trust. Most of us have simple goals for our children’s education which should not be unachievable: to learn and be happy.

If you are having problems accessing the right kind of educational support for your child with additional needs please do not hesitate to contact me on [email protected]. I’ll do my best to help.

1 . Contributed Josh Fenton-Glynn MP joins year 9 students Elsie (l) and Ellie (r) for a cookery lesson at Ravenscliffe High School in Halifax Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Josh Fenton-Glynn MP meets students at Wood Bank School in Luddendenfoot. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Josh Fenton-Glynn MP meets parent carers at a roundtable organised by local charity Unique Ways, at Highbury School in Rastrick. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Josh Fenton-Glynn MP talks to local NHS staff who support children with SEND in schools Photo: Submitted Photo Sales