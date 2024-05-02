Active outdoors? SPF should not be an afterthought

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unfortunately, people who exercise outdoors are more likely to get sunburn, as many outdoor activities take place during peak UV exposure times.

According to the British Skin Foundation, two out of three of us will suffer from skin cancer, and studies show a 28 per cent increased risk of melanoma associated with people who partake in physical activity outside, underlining the importance of taking proactive measures to protect our skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Considering that sunburn can affect sports performance, overall health and skin cancer rates, sun protection should be a priority. Applying sunscreen regularly can prevent sunburn and significantly reduce the rate of melanoma by up to 73 per cent, so people need to start including it in their daily routines. It needs to stop being an afterthought.

Applying sunscreen outside

Here are some tips to ensure those with active lifestyles can protect their skin all year round:

Apply Sunscreen daily: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and reapply every two hours, or more often if sweating or swimming outside.

Seek Shade: When possible, stay in the shade, especially during the sun's peak hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cover Up: Wear protective clothing, such as hats, sunglasses, and lightweight, long-sleeved shirts, to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.