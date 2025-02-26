Building Community Through Language and Culture

Calderdale is home to a rich and diverse network of Community Groups, each with its own distinct identity and purpose. While their activities and approaches may differ, they all share a common goal: to provide an inclusive and welcoming space where individuals can connect, explore shared interests, and form lasting friendships.

These groups play a vital role in strengthening our local communities. For many, they become a home away from home—a place where connections are made, cultures celebrated, and new experiences embraced.

One such group is the Calderdale German Circle, a long-established community dedicated to celebrating and exploring the language and culture of German-speaking countries, including Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Founded in the early 1970s by local German teacher Monika Clay, the group has grown into a thriving hub for those interested in all things German.

Traditional Erzgebirge carousel at the Weihnachtsfeier.

Whether members are looking to refine their language skills, engage in lively conversation, or immerse themselves in German, Austrian or Swiss customs and traditions, the Calderdale German Circle provides a friendly and supportive environment in which to do so.

Throughout the year, the group organises a variety of engaging activities and events. These include fascinating talks, cultural discussions, and social gatherings like the group’s popular quiz nights.

The Circle welcomes people of all backgrounds and language levels—from near-beginners to fluent speakers—ensuring that everyone, regardless of skill level or experience, can enjoy and appreciate the language and culture together.

One of the group's highlights at the end of last year was its Weihnachtsfeier (Christmas Party).

Members of the Calderdale German Circle at their Weihnachtsfeier.

The Maurice Jagger Centre, where the group hold their in-person sessions, was transformed into a festive haven, with tables beautifully decorated with fresh pine branches, a traditional Erzgebirge carousel, and an array of delicious treats.

As the evening unfolded, members shared their plans for the year ahead and joined together in singing traditional German Christmas carols, accompanied by group member Peter on the harmonica.

A particularly touching moment was a poetry reading in memory of one of the group's late members, reflecting on the friendship and community that has developed within the Circle over the years.

One thing was abundantly clear—The Calderdale German Circle is more than just a language group; it is a community in the truest sense which brings people together.

Kirstin Charlesworth, who became the secretary in 2018, commented:

“I joined the circle some 27 years ago, having just moved to England and feeling a little homesick. The group welcomed me so warmly and made me feel at home. It's a place where we can enjoy our love for the language and make friends.”

The group meets in person on the 2 Wednesday of each month at The Maurice Jagger Centre, Halifax, and online via Zoom on the 4 Monday.

Your first session is free; afterwards, guests pay £7.50 per meeting, refundable with a £30 annual membership. Students under 21 attend for free. Contact via webform: https://www.calderdalegermancircle.org/Contact