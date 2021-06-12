Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker

Brighouse has received £19.1 million out of a possible £25 million from the Government’s Towns Fund in the latest round of announcements, one of 26 towns sharing in a £610 million pot.

In the next few weeks a decision should also be announced for Todmorden’s bid for funding, which is aimed at revitalising town centres.

Calder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker has welcomed the news.

“I am incredibly delighted that I have been able to secure £19.1 Million of investment, to help regenerate Brighouse town centre.

“The funding will provide a real boost locally, helping to spread employment opportunities and drive investment.

“It has been amazing to have witnessed the contribution from our community working together to enhance facilities and build back the local economy.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Brighouse Town Board to ensure that these projects are carried out in conjunction with the needs of local residents and businesses.

“I also look forward to the announcement about Todmorden in the coming weeks who will similarly benefit from this fabulous investment,” he said.

Commenting on social media Brighouse Town Board member Jason Carlton says he is “delighted” with the news and Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham, says it is “wonderful” news for the town.

Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) also praised all involved in securing this valuable funding for investment into Calderdale.

Todmorden Town Deal Board, on the board’s Facebook page and Twitter account, also congratulated their Brighouse colleagues.

“Great news today for our Town Deal colleagues in Brighouse and West Yorkshire neighbours Dewsbury, who have secured significant funding from the Town Fund.

“We in Todmorden are still waiting to hear the results of our own comprehensive bid,” said the message.

Brighouse Town Deal Board will drive initiatives and Calderdale Council itself is expected to issue a statement on the award soon.

The council has previously said the objective is to create a place that offers a special experience of independent shops, events and facilities for both the community and visitors, a place that is welcoming and pleasant to spend time in, a place that is green and a place that is easy to get to by walking and cycling.