Campaign in Calderdale for rainbow crossings for Pride Month

Where it has been done: Rainbow Crossings installed in the London Borough of Sutton

Liberal Democrat group leader on Calderdale Council, Coun James Baker raised the possibility at the council Cabinet’s public question time this week and has promoted the idea on social media, with .

If it were to go ahead it would see an existing pedestrian crossings overpainted with the rainbow symbol of the LGBT community.

Ge told the Cabinet it was something the council could consider at some key sites around the borough.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Such crossings would cost very little but make a bold statement on behalf of the council that it is supportive of all groups within Calderdale and is committed to fighting discrimination against them.

“We are calling on Calderdale Council to consider installing only a few such crossings in places within the borough where there is significant footfall.

“Our hope is that this would raise the profile of the council’s commitment to equality as well as brightening up the local streetscene,” he said.

Coun Baker (Warley), said other councils have already taken this step, so I could see no reason why Calderdale Council could not do the same.

Deputy Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said it would certainly add a bit of colour as well as showing commitment and said Cabinet would look into the possibility.

“It will be too late for this year but we can look at what we might do next year,” she said.

On social media reactions to Coun Baker’s proposals have been mixed with some very supportive and others doubtful for reasons ranging from the cost to safety issues changing the colours on crossings might bring.

But Coun Baker said the markings would go on Pelican crossings which have lights, so there would not be a safety issue not a safety issue about replacing the well-known black and white Zebra crossings.