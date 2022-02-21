'Centimetres away from more serious impacts' as Calderdale communities pull together in wake of Storm Franklin

Flood warnings were in place throughout the day and the ground was already saturated due to the impact of Storm Dennis and Storm Eunice last week.

A small number of properties were affected and there was a large amount of surface water on roads right across Calderdale.

This led to some temporary road closures, including Park Road between Elland and Brighouse when the canal burst its banks.

Flooding outside the Rokt climbing gym in Brighouse (Picture Steven Lord)

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “It was an anxious time for many over the weekend, as the heavy rain caused flooding to a small number of homes, river levels were rising and there was widespread surface water flooding. Thankfully, we can call this a very near miss. We were just centimetres away from more serious impacts, and flood defences did their job well, protecting hundreds of properties along the valley. Thank you to everyone throughout our communities for pulling together.

“Storm Franklin is a stark reminder of the climate crisis, which is particularly pertinent as we mark 100 days since the COP climate summit in Glasgow. We live with the constant risk of flooding in Calderdale, and events like Storm Franklin demonstrate the small margins that can be the difference between a major flood and a near miss.

“It’s important that we all continue to be aware of the risks and ensure we take steps to prepare for flooding in future. Knowing what to do in a flood and having a flood plan can significantly reduce damage to homes and possessions, reduces risk to life and decreases the likelihood of suffering from mental health impacts in the future.”

All the affected roads are now back open apart from Mill Lane in Mixenden due to a collapsed wall. Teams are assessing the damage and will reopen the road when it is safe to do so.

Flood warnings for Walsden, Todmorden, Brearley and Luddendenfoot were removed just before noon on Monday.

Water is pouring off fields just off Burnley Road, on Windle Royd Lane in Halifax, so drivers are asked to avoid the area due to standing water on the road. Teams are working hard to resolve the issue.

Throughout Sunday, Council teams, partner organisations, flood wardens and local residents showed their usual Calderdale kindness and community spirit, braving the bad weather and working around the clock to support each other, pass on vital information and respond to issues.