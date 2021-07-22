Chance to ask experts on what happens now in Calderdale now Covid restrictions have ended

Calderdale Council’s Facebook page will host the next in a series of popular question and answer sessions, live from 7pm.

The event is called ‘COVID – what’s next?’ and local people are invited to watch, ask questions and find out more about the end of national restrictions and what this means for people in Calderdale.

A panel of experts will respond to questions and explain how we can all do our bit to keep the people around us as safe as possible.

Shoppers in Halifax town centre

The panel will feature: Deborah Harkins, Director of Public Health at Calderdale Council, Dipika Kaushal, Chief Executive of Voluntary Action Calderdale, Toni Williams, Consultant in Health and Wellbeing: Public Health England and Cornelle Parker, Deputy Medical Director: Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Health, Deborah Harkins, said: “We know that there are different feelings about the recent changes in restrictions and many people may be feeling anxious about the near future or have questions which they’d like to ask the panel.

“Our panel members are based at different organisations across Calderdale and have individual specialist knowledge to enable us to answer questions on a variety of COVID- related topics.

“We want to help address any concerns you may have about the current high COVID rates and the end of national restrictions. We’ll do our best to answer as many questions as possible and provide clear advice which you can trust.”