I’m almost at the point where I don’t want to put the radio or the TV on to hear the news as it is so depressing.

Why can’t people and nations just learn to live peacefully side by side, instead of demonstrating some form of male ego, abusing power over others, bringing death and misery to thousands of people, and forcing people to leave their home and country in fear and trepidation?

Putin has not only invaded a neighbouring country but also taken many Ukrainian children hostage.

If Putin thinks he can get away with this – then which country will be next on his hit list to take over the world?

If Putin thinks he can get away with this – then which country will be next on his hit list to take over the world?

As for Netanyahu, the war between Israel and Hamas, is all about extending his time in power and avoiding arrest for war crimes.

While Israel has the right to defend herself, what we are witnessing is far removed from reasonable defence.

Trump seems determined to tear up American foreign policy that has been in place for over 50 years, and seems to go about trying to destabilize the world as quickly as he can.

Europe is trying to work out how to cope with mass migration as people in their thousands are forced to leave their homes in search of security. And in response, the far right have become emboldened, and look to be gaining traction.

Canon Hilary Barber.

Reform suggest they have all the answers and that it really is very easy and straightforward to solve many of the complex issues currently facing the UK government and the leaders of the other nations.

I’ve recently completed a senior leadership course run by Common Purpose that has taken me to London, Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh, and Mumbai in India. The course explored ethical leadership, global leadership, how to collaborate across boundaries, the complexity paradox, and what kind of leader do I want to be? So many issues facing the world are hugely complex and can only be resolved through collaboration with others.

This week the UK government has tried to improve the relationship between the UK and the European Union – in response to the state of the government’s finances following our self-inflicted and disastrous wound in Brexit. Creating Unions of friendly nations where we share many values and cultures makes common sense for everyone.

The response by opposition political parties in this country has been quite appalling, suggesting that somehow sovereignty was being given away – what utter nonsense.

Next week I’m off to Aachen in Germany to attend the Karlpries Ceremony. Each year, on Ascension Day, the German government gives a prize to a European politician for their contribution towards the prosperity of Europe and this year it is Ursula Von de Leyen, the president of the European Union.

It will be good to meet with European partners, civic, military, and religious, as we share so many values and challenges that we face. Despite the rhetoric of the far right, I’m proud that Halifax has been twined with Aachen for over 70 years, and I’m really looking forward to renewing that friendship for the benefit of all of us.