Column: Canon Hilary Barber - What has happened to the GP Surgery?

In the last few weeks I’ve suddenly had to engage with General Practice within the NHS.

This has been both for me and in support of my parents, both of whom are now in their 90s. I’ve suddenly realised that over the last few months I’ve a mole on my back which is doing some funny things, and now I’ve got through Easter day with some time off, I’ve got a chance to try and get a GP appointment to get it checked out.

A few weeks ago, I had Pennine Alliance come into the Minster and provide some work based health checks on our employees. I believe that I should always lead by example, and so I was the first to sign up. Low and behold, my blood pressure is higher than it ought to be, and my Cholesterol too. So, when I phoned for an appointment to get my mole looked at, I told the receptionist that I also needed to tell the doctor about my health check and the results they came back with.

Foolishly I thought this could all be dealt with in the same consultation, but no, I was informed, I would need to phone tomorrow, a second time, for a second appointment, to discuss my work based health check, and that I was not allowed to discuss this with the GP at the one appointment. Then the receptionist asked which issue did I want to discuss first?

Canon Hilary Barber

said to her, I have no idea as I’m not a doctor, and I don’t know which is the more serious, a possible malignant mole, or wondering around with high blood pressure and cholesterol? In the end after much exasperation, I plumped for the mole.

My parents live in Ely near Cambridge, my dad is 92 and my mum is 91. They have been in really good health until very recently. Both need new hips and pain and mobility has become an issue. My mum has an ulcer on her leg, which requires my dad to drive her twice a week to the surgery for the leg to be dressed and changed. Unfortunately, a few weeks ago, my dad experienced what we think was two little TIAs two consecutive days running.

Eventually my mum persuaded my dad to ring the surgery and describe what had happened. Without speaking to a GP he was told not to drive for a month, and that he would require two scans, one at Addenbrookes hospital 16 miles away in Cambridge, the other at the Princess of Wales in Ely.

No public transport was offered to take my dad to hospital and he went on the bus one way to Cambridge, and took a taxi home afterwards – at the cost of £62. The Surgery still expects my mum to attend the surgery twice a week even though they know that my dad is now unable to drive?

What has become of General Practise in the NHS? These surgeries are now privatised and run as a business, and any sense of serving local people and communities has disappeared. Patients don’t know who their named GP is, let alone ever seeing them, once or even twice.

Surgeries like Multi Academy Trusts, are being co joined, and patients sent all over the town to talk to a complete stranger about their health and their concerns about parents and partners.

Am I the only person on this planet who thinks this is entirely wrong and that we have lost a very precious jewel in the NHS, to which I paid into all my life, and my parents too?