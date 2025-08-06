Column: Cllr Howard Blagbrough: We Must Protect Calderdale’s Peatlands

In Calderdale, we must strike the right balance between supporting the transition to renewable energy and protecting our precious natural environment – sacrificing one for the other is unacceptable.

That’s why, at the Full Council meeting on 23rd July, I made it clear that the Conservative Group is taking a principled stance against the proposed Calderdale Wind Farm on Walshaw Moor.

The current proposal involves the construction of 41 wind turbines, each up to 200 metres tall, along with a Battery Energy Storage System and infrastructure such as tracks, hard standings, substations, and control buildings.

We strongly oppose this development on peatland because they are one of nature’s most remarkable tools in tackling climate change. These unique ecosystems across the globe have formed over thousands of years, storing twice as much carbon as all the world’s forests combined.

Therefore, despite being promoted as a renewable project, the construction would damage the protected peatlands and release vast amounts of stored carbon. This would undermine the very environmental goal it claims to achieve by making the journey to net zero even harder, slower, and more expensive.

But there is also another concern that could have more immediate consequences, which is the disruption to the water table because Peatland and blanket bog play a critical role in flood mitigation.

Given increased flood risks from climate change, this is precisely the moment when we should be protecting and restoring our peatland, not degrading it for wind turbines that only last up to 25 years.

We have all witnessed how devastating the impact of flooding can be in Calderdale, so this proposed development is clearly irresponsible and could have grave consequences for communities in the Upper Valley and those downstream.

However, please let me be clear: this is not about opposing renewable energy. The Conservative Group fully supports transitioning to renewables, but this transition must happen responsibly – in the right locations and the right way. Likewise, we must pursue net zero without bankrupting our country.

At the Full Council Meeting, I also asked the Cabinet to clarify Calderdale Council’s role in this process. The final decision whether to grant approval lies with the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, as it is classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), but the Council has a key role as a statutory consultee.

This means the Council will take part in all four main stages of the NSIP process and must provide input on local impacts during the pre-application and examination stages.

This presents an important opportunity for local residents and Conservative Councillors to voice their concerns and make a strong case against the project, especially given the continued silence from those in power — the Labour Cabinet on Calderdale Council and the Labour MP for Calder Valley.