Column: Councillor Jane Scullion: Grow your own future in Calderdale

Did you see the headline which said that about a quarter of the working age population in the UK (that’s aged16-64) don’t have a job? That’s about 11 million people. But, as always with statistics, you have to dig down a bit to find out what it really means. Of course, some people just cannot work because of disabilities or caring responsibilities. But there are lots of people who would like all the things that come with a decent job, money in your pocket, friends, self-respect and job satisfaction.

What is happening? In surveys people say they got discouraged and gave up looking, that they haven’t got the qualifications, that they have mental health difficulties like anxiety, that they have dyslexia, that they are young without job experience and can’t get a start or that they are older and feel people won’t employ them because they think they are past it.

Here in Calderdale, our council, in partnership with the college, local health services and voluntary organisations, is working hard to change that with our Employment Hub support. With money from the West Yorkshire Mayor’s funds we are supporting people into work in different ways. The help is all local, no travelling to Leeds or Bradford and it’s not just for young people either.

It all starts with just taking the first step, emailing [email protected]

Get Inspired Event

That opens to door to personalised support; things like employment advice and guidance, CV writing, coaching, mental health pathway support, work experience, work trials to get you started, mock interviews, contact with local employers, help to return to work after a time away, apprenticeship offers and confidence building. But the most important thing is that someone will contact you and the advice and guidance will be tailored to where you are and what would best suit your needs. Let me give you some examples of folk who took that first step.

There is John, who had 18 years in the fire service but left due to ill health. He got support and coaching help with applications and now works in the first aid sector with a hospital chain. Or Mary, who felt her mental health challenges, such as anxiety, had left her lacking in confidence. She was supported to try things at her own pace, attended a six week course with encouragement and now, off her own bat, is volunteering with a local organisation and has signed up for a Supporting Teaching and Learning bootcamp at Calderdale College (no, I’m not sure what that sort of boot camp is either, but it sounds cool).

We also support young people into apprenticeships (sometimes it’s the mum who sends the first email!). Take Tom, for example, who got disengaged when he failed his maths GCSE and didn’t want 6th Form. He got weekly support in Brighouse to help to rule options in and out, tried a kitchen work trial, not for him, got knocked back a few times, got help with constructing personal statements and mock interviews and now has a good apprenticeship in a local factory. The Employment Hub team had his back and helped him get there every step of the way.

Take that first step: [email protected]