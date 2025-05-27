Column: Councillor Jane Scullion: Remembering the dead and fighting for the living
There has always been discussion about how exactly we should commemorate these big events as a society. Should we put up statues and memorials to mark a loss, or should we do something else to help the living, so that the sacrifice was not in vain? I think we should do both.
In my own ward, in the village of Mytholmroyd, for example, there is a war memorial where the wreath is laid every November, but the same public subscriptions also funded a park, White Lee Memorial Recreation Ground. And you will know of memorial parks and hospitals across the country.
Calderdale Council carries on that commitment to the living with its Armed Forces Covenant. We signed up to a national scheme which promises that serving personnel, veterans and their families should be treated fairly and face no disadvantagewhen accessing public services. Councillor Danielle Durrans is our Armed Forces Member Champion.
Our Calderdale Armed Forces Covenant Steering Group meets several times a year, bringing together council services, Police, Job Centre Plus, NHS (including Op Courage which offers mental health advice), as well as charities specifically aimed at supporting veterans (Royal British Legion, SAFA etc.) and local community organisations, such as the Yorkshire Regiment Volunteers and Halifax RAF Association.
Included amongst the support and information we offer as a Council are:
- An Armed Forces page on the council web site to bring together all the information available
- Publicity to all schools in the area about the Pupil Premiumavailable for Forces children
- A Housing Allocation Policy that recognises military service and helps the return to civilian life
- Maximum discretion on war widows’ pensions for benefits purposes and other discounts
- Promotion of the Defence Discount Scheme, with significant discounts available in Council Sports facilities (and free use for serving personnel)
- Support for the monthly ‘Halifax Veterans Breakfast Club', hosted at Harvey's of Halifax, where veterans can receive a discounted breakfast.
- A Guaranteed Interview Schemefor council jobsfor ex-services personnel who meet the essential criteria
- A Reservist Policy which includes time off for training.
- Help to co-ordinate the annual Armed Forces Day event (Saturday 28th June in Halifax town centre this year).
We’re also pleased to see that the Labour government announced this month the setting up of a new UK-wide veteran support system called VALOUR, backed with £50m of funding, aimed at better connecting housing, employment and health services.
At the local Calderdale borough level and nationally we are remembering those who died in service, but we are also doing our best to fight for the living, here and now, working to make their lives better where we can.