Column: Councillor Paul Bellenger: Calderdale’s Political Landscape: A Time for Change?

The political structure of Calderdale Council could see significant changes in 2026, especially given recent developments. Over the past few months, we have witnessed people placing their trust in a new party – one with no established track record in the wider political arena at local or national levels. However, change is not inherently a bad thing. In fact, it is something I have always encouraged, as reflected in my previous Talking Politics columns.

Of course, change comes with its risks – the unknown variables that accompany new beginnings. It’s akin to buying a car without test-driving it or trying a new restaurant without checking its reviews. You trust the car salesman’s words as truth and the waiter’s recommendation as an honest opinion – but both are motivated by the prospect of a sale.

This principle applies to those entrusted with running local authorities and the country. You may never meet these individuals face to face, but you read their literature, listen to them selling their vision on television and social media, and often become drawn in by their words. This is largely due to their use of subjective or grandiloquent language – complex terminology designed to create an impression of authority and importance. Many people unconsciously form biases based on these tactics, aligning themselves with either a political party or individual.

Unlike purchasing a product, which comes with consumer protection and the right to a refund or exchange, electing a politician is a long-term commitment. You are bound by your choice for years, making it crucial to exercise sound judgment at the ballot box – because it is your future at stake.

Next year will see elections for 54 councillors in 18 wards – up from the current 51 representing 17 wards. The scope for change, then, will be greater than at any time in the past 20 years. In the coming months, political activity will intensify as parties vie for your vote. I hope your decision will be based on each candidate’s merit, rather than promises of radical and unrealistic change.

There is a saying that a week is a long timein politics. If that holds true, then twelve months will feel like an eternity. In that time, minds can change, improvements can be made, and unexpected resignations or role shifts may occur. While we cannot predict what the future holds, one certainty remains – the future of Calderdale and the country will always be in your hands, the hands of the voter.

As I steer the Calderdale Liberal Democrat ship over the next twelve months, I could not ask for a better team to work alongside – both within the council and behind the scenes. We will strive to provide transparency in our actions, ensuring that you see exactly what we do, how we do it, and when we do it. Hopefully, this journey will involve many members of the public, making a real difference where it matters.

No matter which party you support, now is an ideal time to step forward and become actively involved. By running as a candidate in a Calderdale Council ward, you can contribute to shaping the future and improving the lives of those around you.