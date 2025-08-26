Column: Councillor Paul Bellenger: Politics and the Last Ten Years

Politics over the past decade has undergone a profound transformation, reshaping how citizens interact with their governments and with one another. This shift has been driven by the rise of populism and identity politics, which have disrupted the traditional left-right economic spectrum and introduced new fault lines in political discourse. These changes are the result of long-term pressures, including the lingering effects of global economic crises, rapid technological advances, and growing social anxieties.

One of the most significant developments has been the decline in public trust toward established political institutions. In many democracies, citizens increasingly view their governments as disconnected from everyday concerns and unresponsive to their needs. This erosion of trust has created fertile ground for anti-establishment candidates and movements that promise to return power to ordinary people. These populist figures often bypass traditional media channels, speaking directly to voters and framing politics as a struggle between a corrupt elite and a virtuous, overlooked populace. As a result, traditional political parties—once central to political engagement and policy formation—have seen their influence wane.

Social media has played a pivotal role in this transformation. Platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram have become essential tools for political communication, allowing politicians to engage directly with supporters. While this can enhance transparency and participation, it also facilitates the rapid spread of misinformation, disinformation, and highly polarised content. Political debates now unfold in real time, often reduced to soundbites and viral memes that oversimplify complex issues and fuel tribal divisions. The nature of these platforms tends to reinforce existing beliefs, creating echo chambers that deepen societal polarisation.

Alongside this, there has been a reorientation of political divides. While economic concerns remain relevant, debates increasingly centre on identity, culture, and national sovereignty. Issues such as immigration, multiculturalism, and national identity have taken precedence, often mobilising voters more effectively than traditional economic policies. This shift has benefited nationalist and populist movements that frame these topics in stark, binary terms. The old political cleavage based on class and income has given way to one rooted in cultural values and identity.

The past decade has brought dramatic changes to the political landscape. The rise of populism, the erosion of traditional party loyalty, and the influence of social media have fractured established political structures and heightened polarisation. Political debates have shifted from economic policy to questions of identity, creating a more volatile and emotionally charged environment. As norms are challenged and democratic institutions adapt, the very nature of democracy is being reconsidered in real time.

I was always told that the wheel of politics has a 10-year cycle, so we are perhaps overdue a return to a more traditional view.