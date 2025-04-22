Column: Jordan Baker: Creating a dementia-friendly community in Todmorden.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the past decade, Dementia Friendly Todmorden (DFT) has been at the heart of the local community, working tirelessly to raise awareness of dementia and reduce the stigma surrounding the condition.

Run entirely by volunteers, DFTs mission is to provide support, advice, and guidance to individuals living with dementia, their families, and carers — ensuring no one faces dementia alone.

At the core of their work is Daisy’s Café, a monthly gathering designed to offer a friendly, supportive environment for those affected by dementia.

Held on the first Saturday of every month (11 am–1 pm) at Todmorden Health Centre, the café is a one-stop support hub where people can access information, share experiences, and enjoy social activities in a safe and welcoming setting.

Author: Jordan Baker, Voluntary & Community

Visitors to Daisy’s Café can enjoy a variety of activities aimed at stimulating memory recall, improving well-being, and providing respite for carers.

The café frequently brings people together with live music and entertainment, memory recall exercises, games and social interaction, guest speakers and advice sessions as well as a warm meal and refreshments.

Originally launched in 2015 at Todmorden Town Hall, Daisy’s Café moved to its current location in 2017, offering a more accessible space for its growing community. The café has since become a cherished local fixture, providing vital companionship and support to those affected by dementia.

With thanks to fundraising efforts, donations, and successful grant applications, the group can provide dementia-friendly equipment to those in need.

Laughter and connection during a game of Connect Four at Daisy’s Café.

Items such as specialist dementia clocks, video phones, stay-warm plates, bowls, and night lights are given to members of the community, free of charge, to help them maintain their independence at home.

But their impact goes even further.

DFT’s trained volunteers, accredited by the Alzheimer’s Society, deliver Dementia Friends Awareness Sessions. These interactive, 45-minute presentations are designed to educate groups on the realities of dementia, debunk common myths, and encourage understanding.

Attendees receive a Dementia Friends badge and leave with practical ways to support those living with the condition.

These sessions have been particularly beneficial for schools, businesses, and community groups looking to ensure their spaces are inclusive and supportive of those living with dementia.

Additionally, Dementia Friendly Todmorden also offers a unique virtual dementia experience, an immersive 10-minute sensory deprivation exercise designed to give carers, family members, and professionals a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by individuals with dementia.

This powerful experience helps many develop greater empathy and insight into the daily struggles faced by those with the condition.

Whether you are living with dementia, caring for a loved one, or simply want to learn more, Dementia Friendly Todmorden is here for you.

Learn more at: dementiafriendlytodmorden.org.uk

Or get in touch: [email protected]