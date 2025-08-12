Column: Jordan Baker: Helping people in Calderdale feel connected and confident

Since 1997, Proper Job Theatre Company has been supporting people across Calderdale and the North of England to feel more confident, find new skills, and take steps towards work.

Their LAB (Learn, Achieve, Believe) project, a unique two-week accredited course which aims to improve confidence and employability skills in the local community, is designed for adults aged 19 and over who are currently unemployed.

The course focuses on teamwork, building self-confidence, and improving communication skills. In the second week, the group works together to run a drama workshop, bringing everything they’ve learned together.

So far, over 7,000 people have taken part in LAB and gone on to find work, start volunteering, continue learning, or take part in further training.

Participants engaged in a LAB Project session.

As well as the main two-week LAB course, Proper Job also runs three other LAB programmes. These are for people who want support with day-to-day life, mental health, or getting into volunteering. Each one is run in small groups and is welcoming and easy to join.

LAB Life promotes easy, practical and useful ways to help participants with the rising cost-of-living and feel more in control of daily life by looking at savvy ways to manage shopping, heating, travel and budgeting and also ways of staying active.

LAB Wellbeing, aimed at adults who can self-identify mild to moderate mental health and wellbeing struggles, helps participants to take the first steps to a more positive future. Over three to five sessions, individuals are encouraged to identify what it is they want from life, where they would like to be and take practical steps towards getting there.

LAB Volunteering helps to give individuals the skills needed to be assertive, valuable and move forward in a volunteering role, while also supporting them to find a suitable volunteer placement that fits their interests and needs.

None of the LAB courses takes place in a traditional classroom. There are no desks, tests, or pressure.

Instead, people learn by talking and listening to each other, taking part in group activities and building trust and having fun.

Each session is full of real-life learning and practical support, making it easier for people to take in what they’ve learned and apply it to their own lives.

Proper Job recently shared a report based on their work in Calderdale (Calderdale Health and Wellbeing report), which showed that after completing LAB courses, 90% of people said they ate healthier, did more exercise, and felt better in themselves.

But the most powerful result was that almost everyone said they felt less lonely after taking part. This is important, especially in Calderdale, where nearly 1 in 4 older adults are socially isolated.

VAC (Voluntary & Community) is proud to support Proper Job and the LAB programme, hosting courses at our Resource Centre in Central Halifax. Proper Job usually runs them a couple of times a year with groups of 10–15, and we often see big changes over the week.

If you or someone you know could benefit from LAB, get in touch with Proper Job at [email protected] or call 01484 514687.