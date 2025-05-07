Column: Julia Tum: We have a new Patron for the Mothers' Union
We will be 150 years old next year! Mothers’ Union (MU) was started by Mary Sumner in 1876 in her local parish, and since then we have grown into an international charity with over 4 million members in 83 countries.
As a Christian membership charity, open to men, women, married, single, divorced, of any age, we demonstrate our faith in action working towards ending poverty, ending inequality and ending injustice. We aim to bring hope and practical support to millions of people every year through parenting, literacy and community development programmes.
In 1897 Queen Victoria became the Patron of the MU. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was our Royal Patron for all of her reign. On 27 February 2025 it was revealed that the Duchess of Edinburgh was being bestowed with one of the royal family's most historic charity roles: royal patron of MU. It was reported that the MU is an organisation that "brings hope and practical support to millions of people every year through parenting, literacy and community development”. The Duchess has already visited different projects including, English for Women, in Chelmsford. The project aims to reduce isolation of those in local communities who experience language barriers in their everyday lives, many of whom are fleeing challenging situations.
So, what opportunities does the Duchess offer the MU? As patron she is a supporter, who lends her name and influence. She acts as a figurehead, raising awareness and boosting the reputation of the MU. I am sure that we will see her attending and supporting many events, and no doubt providing media coverage across the UK.
MU Branches support, in a variety of ways, those who are affected by domestic abuse, refugees, we are just touching the skirts of looking at modern day slavery, we collect huge amounts of “Gifts of Love” for baby banks, Women’s Aid, prisoners who are leaving New Hall Prison, old garden tools get restored and sent out to Africa, we support the women in prison with cookery classes and in the mother and baby unit. We send financial support to those countries in Africa where literacy and numeracy among the women is low, but where the MU can make great inroads. In the Huddersfield Area we have supported the soldiers in Ukraine to a huge degree by collecting wax and old small cans and these have been made into candles for use in the trenches. There are two caravans on the coast in Filey which the MU has bought and maintain and we are able to support referred families to holiday there.
Support is provided for Members in the UK and across the world with a vast collection of practical and spiritual resources. In addition, there are regular publications like Connected and the Prayer Diary to keep members in Britain and Ireland informed and up-to-date with what's happening around the corner and around the world. [email protected]