Column: Kate Dearden MP: Cracking down on water company failure

Eighty-one criminal investigations. That’s the scale of the crisis inside England’s water companies - exposed since Labour took office. It’s a damning reflection of years of pollution, negligence, and lack of accountability. But now, that’s changing.

It also shows how this Government is taking the fight to these companies, tackling behaviour the previous government allowed to go unchecked for far too long.

Since last July, we’ve increased inspections into sewage pollution by nearly 400%, and we’ve mandated water companies to publish real-time data for all emergency overflows. These are important steps towards delivering the transparency and accountability residents deserve, and making sure that water companies have nowhere to hide.

I was proud to support the Water (Special Measures) Bill when it was introduced to Parliament last year. Now passed into law, the Act brings independent monitoring of every sewage outlet, gives the Environment Agency stronger powers to bring criminal charges against law-breaking executives, and introduces tough new rules banning bonuses for company leaders who fail to meet strict consumer and environmental standards.

Kate Dearden MP with Councillor Adam Wilkinson

Ofwat had already barred Yorkshire Water from using taxpayers’ money to fund executive bonuses. Now, this legislation allows us to go further. Just last week, the CEO of Yorkshire Water, along with executives at five other companies, was banned from receiving any bonus for the last financial year. Given Yorkshire Water’s record, including serious ‘Category 1’ pollution breaches, this is not only justified, but long overdue.

These failures have a direct impact on people locally. Just last month, some residents in Sowerby Bridge once again went without water. I hear far too many stories like this on the doorstep. That’s why we’ve doubled the compensation payments for households and businesses affected by water supply disruption, because no one should have to suffer in silence, and families deserve better when they’re let down.

Residents are right to be fed-up, frustrated, and deeply concerned. So am I. That’s why I’ve launched a local survey to gather your views on Yorkshire Water and to ensure your voices are heard: https://survey.labour.org.uk/halifax-yorkshire-water.

Thanks to everyone who has already taken the time to complete the survey - your input is making a real difference and is already helping to shape the campaign. If you haven’t yet had a chance, please do share your experiences. Every response helps strengthen our case.

I want to put power back in the hands of customers, especially here in Halifax, where people have been failed time and again. Your stories, experiences, and concerns will guide my campaign to demand better from Yorkshire Water and will shape my work in Parliament to continue to hold these companies to account.

There’s much more to do. But with decisive action and strong leadership, we are starting to deliver the change we need - rebuilding infrastructure, restoring public services, and improving lives for people in Halifax and across the country.