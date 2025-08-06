Column: Kate Dearden MP: Reforming our SEND system – for the children and families I’ve met in Halifax

Every child deserves the chance to thrive, no matter their background or needs. But for too many families in Halifax, navigating the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system has been exhausting, frustrating, and heartbreaking.

Too often, the different systems in place to support families do not link together as they should. I met a family who could not access their funded education offer because there was no suitable transport, leaving them to navigate these strands alone instead of benefiting from a joined-up approach from the start.

I’ve met parents who’ve fought for months, sometimes years, to secure the support their child is legally entitled to. One told me how their child was moved between schools twice in two years because suitable provision didn’t exist locally. Each move chipped away at their child’s confidence, leaving them to wonder if it was their fault.

These stories aren’t rare. I met a family whose child was going to have to travel over 40 miles a day just to reach a school that could meet their needs, because nothing suitable was available closer to home. Another parent described waiting over a year for an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP), while their child fell further behind, missing out on crucial support during formative years.

This isn’t a failure of individual teachers or schools, many of whom go above and beyond every day. It reflects a system neglected for too long under the previous Conservative government.

Too often, families tell me they feel like they’re shouting into a void - unheard and forced to become experts, lawyers, and campaigners just to give their child a fair chance.

That’s why I’m determined to be their voice in Parliament. Change isn’t just possible, it’s urgent.

Labour has committed £1 billion for children with the most complex needs. Here in Calderdale, that means £2.2 million to increase specialist school places - funding that could have transformed many families’ experiences.

We’re expanding speech and language support, assistive technology, and early intervention programmes. Eleven Halifax schools now take part in the PINS programme, strengthening partnerships between families and schools to identify and support children’s needs earlier.

But we can’t stop there. Legal rights must be protected, and we must go further. The upcoming Schools White Paper is a critical chance to overhaul the SEND system.

Halifax must be at the heart of this reform. In coming weeks, I’ll hold roundtables with families, young people, and educators to ensure your voices are heard. To take part, please contact my office or fill in the form at kateforhalifax.com/event-rsvp/.

The families I’ve met have shown more strength and determination than anyone should have to summon alone. Now, the system must meet that strength with fairness and compassion.

I promise to keep fighting until we have a SEND system that helps children thrive, not struggle.