Column: Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL: Get a Piece of the Action this Spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Piece Hall is often compared to the great piazzas of Europe and the wonderful weather at the start of April made it feel distinctly continental! I can feel summer is on the way bringing with it an amazing line up of music!

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But before we transform this unique site into a full-scale rock and roll venue, we’ve got some really exciting free events in store.

I’m really pleased that, thanks to a partnership with Halifax BID who are part funding the entertainment, we’re hosting a full weekend of VE day celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day and we’ll be joining the rest of the UK to mark 8 decades of peace since the end of World War II in Europe in which many millions made the ultimate sacrifice.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance Thompson MBE DL

While VE Day itself is 8th of May, we’ll be honouring this landmark occasion on May 3rd, 4th and 5th. As it was back in 1945, the heart of VE Day commemorations will be in communities and The Piece Hall has a fun-filled schedule of 1940s singing, dancing, live music, military memorabilia themed food and drink and a special children’s trail.

Another vintage anniversary event I’m looking forward to is the 40th birthday of our tenant Replicar, the beloved model car shop which opened in 1985. To celebrate they are holding a spectacular two-day motor show. Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th April will see everything from pristine classics to striking custom builds and sleek modern sports cars in The Courtyard.

Retail is challenging at the moment, and I urge you to support our hard-working tenants. It may seem counter intuitive as it feels like more competition, but our indie stores love it when we host markets, so this Easter we have our biggest weekend market to date, all four days from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our tenants tell us they do great trade during the markets as people come ready to buy, “with their shopping heads on”.

Making the most of sunny days at The Piece Hall this spring

Over the long bank holiday we’ll have 60 stalls featuring unique crafts, local produce, and delicious food and drink alongside our permanent indie shops. There will be live entertainment to enjoy throughout the weekend.

We are also welcoming School of Sew visiting from their permanent home at Sunny Bank Mills where the Great British Sewing Bee is filmed! They are hosting a pop-up store over the bank holiday with a stunning collection of new fabrics and a showcase of fantastic Brother sewing machines.

We’re fortunate to still have increasing footfall at The Piece Hall and I’m delighted to be welcoming three new businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s already been an amazing reaction to our new food outlet Simply G Free which sells all kinds of gluten free goodies, including a delicious range of pies.

Our sunny north east corner is welcoming The Hopyard, a craft beer bar which will host live music.

And I’m really excited that the most delicious Italian pizza and gelato is now available. I love a trip to Europe and Venice is one of my favourite places on earth, but how wonderful to have our own slice of Italy in our own version of St Mark’s Square from the very aptly named La Piazza!

Bring on the summer!