Column: Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL: The Piece Hall - A Place for all Seasons

It’s not without a touch of autumnal melancholy that we say goodbye to magical nights under the stars, listening and dancing to global artists! But I hope your spirits are lifted by our first formal announcement for 2026. Tickets for David Gray and The Divine Comedy go on sale on Friday September 5.

But for now the curtain has come down on the shows and we’re full steam ahead changing The Piece Hall back to its state of natural beauty and looking forward to showcasing all the other brilliant things about this unique heritage site: our rich history, our art gallery, our food and drink offer and of course our fantastic independent traders!

Our heritage tours, led by our hugely talented and knowledgeable volunteers are back for the final time this year from Tuesday September 9.

Tours run every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday until October 12. Club 1779 members get a tour for free, and I know a lot of people are joining right now to take advantage of the benefit of ticket presales!

I’m really proud we’re welcoming back West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue this month for their long service and commitment ceremony on the afternoon of Saturday September 13.

Ahead of the presentations the public are invited between 10am and 1.30pm to meet the crews and see fire engines, aerial appliances and other specialist vehicles. It’s a lovely free day out and hugely popular with local families.

Markets are the life blood of this area, and we know how popular they are here at The Piece Hall. Starting on Sunday September 21 we’re welcoming Real Markets to The Courtyard for the first time. Real Markets work carefully with local communities to bring the best and most relevant stallholders together to create “Yorkshire’s friendliest markets”.

There will be 35 stalls of incredible independent Yorkshire traders offering a fabulous selection of locally sourced products, from bakes, chutneys, jams, cheese, drinks and more, to candles, art, photography, jewellery, soaps, garden decor, plus treats for the home and even your pets.

The market opens from 10am-4pm and returns next month on Sunday October 12.

Speaking of markets, I only want to whisper the C word right now, but I’m being asked again and again so I can finally reveal the dates for this year’s Christmas markets!

They’ll run for six long weekends from Friday – Sunday ahead of the big day, starting on Friday November 14. There’ll be traditional rides and music on the bandstand and a fabulously festive feel to get you all in the mood. So please save at least one of those dates to start your shopping, buying local and supporting our independent businesses and market traders.

Like all good produce The Piece Hall is seasonal, every season may be different, but all sensational! Do visit us soon!

