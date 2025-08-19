Column - Steve Duncan - Ways You can Give back to Your Community Before the End of the Year

Reflecting on the last five years, we have been through a lot together. At times, it has felt as though we’ve gone from one crisis straight into another. Yet the one thing that never ceases to amaze me in my role as CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC), and also as Deputy Lieutenant, is the remarkable ability of our community to come together and help.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it was pulling together during the floods, supporting neighbours through the pandemic, fundraising after the arson attack at Ash Green School, or helping families through the cost of living crisis, the people of Calderdale have shown how generous, resilient, and caring they are. Thank you to every single one of you who stepped up and made a difference when it was most needed.

In my work, I’m privileged to see the brilliant contribution of our voluntary sector every day. This work is happening constantly in the background, often with limited resources and growing demand. But if you’ve ever thought, “I’d like to help, but I don’t know where to start,” the good news is there are still four months left of the year to do just that. Here are some practical ways you can get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer your time. It’s one of the most rewarding ways to give back. Volunteering helps you meet new people, learn skills, and build confidence. There are hundreds of groups across Calderdale who rely on volunteers. Even an hour a week could support a food bank, a befriending service, a youth club, or a community garden. It could be a one off or something more regular. If there’s a charity you already support, ask if they need a spare pair of hands, working party members, committee members, or Trustees.

Steve Duncan volunteering for the Scouts

Donate items you no longer need. Decluttering is good for your wellbeing, and donating to a charity shop not only raises funds for vital work but also gives your belongings a new lease of life with someone who will value them.

Take part in fundraising. You don’t have to organise your own fundraiser to get involved. Simply joining in makes a huge difference. That could mean signing up for the Overgate Midnight Walk, enjoying cake at a coffee morning, going to a charity ball, driving across Europe on the Happy Days Grand Tour, or even bowling for a cause at a networking event. And as Christmas approaches, if you are able to, maybe consider buying an extra gift for a child and donating it at the Discover Halifax hub.

Join CFFC. I can’t finish without mentioning the Foundation. You could become a CFFC member (starting at just £10 a year for charities or £10 a month for individuals) and attend our networking meetings held across the borough. They cover themes from accessibility to sustainability and are a great way to feel part of something bigger while supporting local causes. If you’d prefer to volunteer your skills directly with us, we’d be delighted to hear from you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So if you made a New Year’s resolution to “give back” but haven’t managed it yet, my advice is simple, you can start now. However small, your contribution will matter. Together, we can continue to connect people who care with local causes that matter.