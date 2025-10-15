Column: Steve Duncan: Why you should think about becoming a charity trustee

Steve Duncan DL, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale

Have you ever thought about becoming a charity Trustee? If not, perhaps now is the time to consider it. Being a Trustee is one of the most rewarding ways you can make a difference in Calderdale.

Trustees are the people who help charities stay on track by guiding the strategy, making sure they stick to the rules, and make sure the charity is achieving its purpose. Basically, they help create the positive change in the causes they care about most.

Trustees come from all walks of life. You don’t need to be a lawyer, an accountant, or have years of boardroom experience. What matters most is that you care about your community and want to help shape its future. If you have ideas, enthusiasm, or lived experience that could help a charity understand what local people need, then you already have something valuable to offer.

Some people worry they don’t know enough about governance or charity law or what they could be liable for as a Trustee. You don’t need to worry as you will be part of a group of people with different skills and experiences who make decisions together. There are also brilliant free online guides and short courses available through the Charity Commission and the Government website that explain everything you need to know.

Many people also assume boards are only for older people with lots of qualifications, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Charities are crying out for fresh perspectives, especially from younger people who understand the challenges and opportunities facing people today.

You also don’t have to be confident speaking up in meetings or fluent in jargon. Boards value people who speak plainly and aren’t afraid to ask questions. In my experience, if you’re wondering about something, chances are someone else is too.

The time commitment is less than people imagine. Most boards meet once a quarter for a couple of hours and larger charities usually have sub committees that you may want to be on. You’ll need to spend some time beforehand reading the papers that are sent to you, and there may be small actions to follow up on between meetings.

Becoming a Trustee is also a great way to develop your own skills. You’ll expand your network, meet inspiring people, and learn about how the charity sector works. Many employers see being a Trustee as a sign of responsibility so it can help strengthen your CV and career.

I’m a Trustee of several local charities and can honestly say it’s one of the most rewarding things of my career. As well as offering my experienced opinion, I also learn things too and get a buzz out of knowing I was part of the team that helped people create a home.

Most importantly, being a Trustee means you’re making Calderdale a better place for everyone. Whether your passion is the environment, young people, older people mental health, housing, or the arts, there’s a charity out there that would value your input and energy.

If you’ve ever thought about being a Trustee, this could be the sign that you have been waiting for to contact a charity or cause you care about and have a chat about how you could get involved.