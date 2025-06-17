Column: Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: Leeds Bradford Airport’s Transformation – And a Surprisingly Smooth Ride Home

Last week I was invited to a behind-the-scenes tour of Leeds Bradford Airport — and it is definitely safe to say things are changing for the better. I was invited, along with a small group of 12 other independent travel agents, for a sneaky airside peak at the airport’s newly redeveloped departure area, updated baggage collection facilities, and revamped restaurants and bars. If you have flown from Leeds over the years you will have no doubt felt there was just not enough space for the number of passengers travelling through the airport.

Most impressive in my opinion is the increase in seating capacity — up by a substantial 83%. It has been a long time coming and the sense of space really makes a difference, the new departure lounge feels open, airy, and far more comfortable. Hopefully gone are the days of searching for a spare seat. There is now much more space to relax, charge devices, or grab a bite to eat or the obligatory airport pint. The area definitely feels sleek and modern with plenty of light AND panoramic views of the runway. They have also revamped the baggage reclaim and passport control areas with cutting-edge security technology to ensure a smoother and safer journey for all passengers.

Aiming to make the most of the day and gain a little bit more airport knowledge I made getting to and from the airport part of the day’s experience. I caught a lift in for the early morning start, but decided to make my own way home — and I was genuinely impressed by how straightforward and affordable it was. Just outside the terminal, the signs for the bus stop were clearly marked, and I barely had time to check my phone before the A1 Flyer service pulled in. Operating every 30 minutes, the bus offers a direct route into Leeds City Centre for just £2.50 per person. I had prepaid using an app, but noticed that contactless payment is available on board as well — ideal for those deciding on the day. The journey took around 40 minutes and dropped me right in the centre of Leeds, from where I caught the train home. It was one of those rare public transport experiences that just works and I really was pleasantly surprised and definitely a great option if your home is on a good transport link to Leeds

While this trip didn’t involve boarding a plane (which did upset me temporarily), it did offer a real glimpse into the future of our much- loved regional airport. Leeds Bradford Airport’s redevelopment isn’t just a cosmetic improvement but also a huge step towards a more modern and traveller friendly experience.

Late bookings remained strong last week accounting for 36% of total new bookings. Cruise holidays accounted for 24% of bookings, while long-haul travel took a 31% share. In terms of passenger numbers, Majorca led the way followed by cruises departing from Southampton. Cruise interest continues to grow, and next week I hope to share my experience from an upcoming ship visit in Liverpool, where I’ll be stepping aboard the newly refurbished P&O Britannia (again just for the day). It’s always valuable to see these ships first-hand and be able to relay back information to our customers.