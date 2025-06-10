Column: Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: Mid-summer round-up. Are we experiencing a Summer Travel Boom?

Last week was nothing short of bustling across our three branches. New sales were at an all-time high and demand for late bookings was through the roof. Our customers were eager to get away, we’ve had families walking in asking, “Can we go away this weekend?” and surprisingly often, the answer is yes. I can honestly say I can’t remember a year prior to this where customers were so spontaneous and I definitely think it is an exciting way to book a holiday. As the saying goes…… booked it, packed it, and I am sure you know the rest.

What’s really special at this time of year isn’t just the numbers it’s the atmosphere. Our shops are filled with excited families collecting tickets, couples bringing in their passports for us to check in online, and first-time travellers asking what to pack, and this year it has been an absolute pleasure to look after so many ‘holiday virgins’. Everyone seems to be in good spirits, and it’s genuinely rewarding and humbling to know we have been part of creating that joy, it’s a reminder of why we do what we do. As a team, we do sometimes feel a little jealous when we are surrounded by holidaymakers and handing out tickets, especially when it’s not quite our turn yet, it’s a bit of an occupational hazard in travel—we spend so much time helping others plan their perfect getaways that our own plans can get pushed to the back of the queue. Still, we know our time will come and we are always in the right place at the right time to find a great deal.

I was lucky enough to receive an invitation last week from Leeds Bradford Airport for an exclusive (I saw it first) look around their new airside developments. I’ll be popping over next week to explore the upgraded terminal, bars, restaurants, and VIP lounges (and hopefully we will have sneaky access to duty-free or am I wishful thinking?) and I am genuinely excited to see the changes and how they will improve our customer experience. Since the arrival and subsequent expansion of Jet2holidays and Jet2.com it has certainly been a long time coming and I can’t wait to tell you all about it next week.

All in all, the summer season has well and truly kicked off—and the enthusiasm from our local communities is amazing, as a local business we truly do feel supported by our little towns. Whether it’s a last-minute escape, a long-awaited cruise, or a long-haul multi-centre the desire to travel is clearly alive and kicking.

From a market perspective and a little more in-depth this week, the numbers tell their own story. June remains the strongest month for new bookings, taking 14% of our total share last week. July was close behind at 13%, showing that the school holiday window is still a big big driver. But what stands out once again is the sheer volume of late bookings, which made up 38% of all our sales. In terms of where people are going Cruises accounted for 22% of bookings with long haul destinations also strong at 24% and showing that despite the cost-of-living pressures a holiday remains key and people are still prioritising big, bucket-list trips. Top-selling individual destinations were cruises departing the UK, Majorca and Turkey.