Alpha House Calderdale Celebrates King's Award for Voluntary Service: Honouring Dedication to Rehabilitation and Community Support.

Jordan Baker, VSI Alliance, writes: Founded in 2008 by Fran Nowell, Alpha House Calderdale offers individuals a chance at new beginnings. Fran’s career within the criminal justice system revealed the harsh cycle many faced upon release from prison, and the lack of support available to them.

Upon their release, Fran met many people battling with drug and alcohol addiction. A large majority were desperate to lead a life of sobriety but often were left to go back onto the streets or into situations which sadly led them directly back to their addiction.

Many of those also suffered significantly with their mental health, leading to the repetitive cycle of drug and or alcohol abuse, offending, prison and release.

In worst-case scenarios, the frustration some individuals felt about their inability to break free from this cycle led to suicide.

Fran too could relate to their frustration and sought to make a change within her community, giving people a chance to find themselves again and break the cycles which bind them.

Alpha House works on a three-stage accommodation program, offering structure and support as well as a personal recovery program and opportunities for education/training/volunteering or work experience.

Alpha House is incredibly proud of its skills and education group, which aids greatly with the rehabilitation of offending and improving mental health status by delivering accredited courses through the Quality License Scheme.

Their latest initiative, funded through the Mayor of West Yorkshire’s Safer Communities fund is their Respect and Safety of Women Diploma, which encourages good practices throughout the community and further solidifies Mayor Tracy Brabin’s Safety of Women and Girls pledge to tackle the deep-rooted gender inequality and subconscious biases to further protect the women of West Yorkshire.

The much-deserved award was given to the organisation at the end of 2023, with the presentation being given by the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, and The Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, Ashley Evans and Rosie Tatchell, at a celebratory event in March this year.

Yvonne Oliver, CEO of Alpha House commented: “Our worthy volunteers were thanked today when the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire presented them with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service. A well-deserved accolade for all their hard work”.

The award truly is a representation of the time, commitment and empathy toward others in our community. Alpha House’s mission of supporting those struggling and offering a new pathway to those intent on change is seen daily through their work.

If your group, or one you know, is truly outstanding and driven mostly by volunteers they may be eligible to be nominated for the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.