Canon Hilary Barber: Hope for new start and fresh vision

Significant improvements to the town centre of Halifax are beginning to take place – traffic cones are everywhere!

​​Lord of all hopefulness, Lord of all joy. Today I’m full of hopefulness – it might be gone by tomorrow!

Canon Hilary Barber writes: Yesterday I was in London speaking at an Interfaith Conference at Lambeth Palace, sharing the platform with the Dean of Chelmsford and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

I was asked to speak about the impact the Israel/Gaza situation was having on interfaith relations across the UK, the Archbishop set the context in a global perspective, and the Dean of Chelmsford led a bible study on who is my neighbour?

Coming back to Halifax on the late train enabled me to attend the Cultural Day in the Minster as part of the Summer Festival. Some 150 people came together to share music, dance, and food from many different cultures and backgrounds: we heard Ukraine song and dance; and a Pakistani Fashion Show with the centre aisle turned into a cat walk; and lots of food and good conversation.

This evening I drove to Elland to take my children to a Band rehearsal, as Elland Silver Youth Band are performing at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Friday – they are one of the best Youth Bands in Europe.

The new bypass is almost complete, and travelling times are now speeding up and improving.

Tomorrow is the General Election and by Friday we will have a new government and a chance to re set the UK, and look with hope for a new start and fresh vision for the nation.

I’ve always been a glass half full person. I’ve always tried to see the good in everything. I don’t like to moan – well not in public – and I’ve always tried to play my part in making the world a better place for the common good.

Culturdale is the Festival in Calderdale to mark our 50th anniversary as a Borough. Lots of events are now taking place across villages and towns, with lots of people busy writing, rehearsing, new plays, new music, new drama, lots of creative expression, which lifts our hearts and minds from the gloom of despair every time we switch the TV on and watch the news.

Calderdale has had a ‘Can Do’ attitude for as long as I have lived here, and lots of people are now joining in this activity of joy and celebration.

As the School year ends, many of us will be taking some annual leave for some rest and relaxation. I take little time off during the year, but have a long break in the summer, so I’m now more tired than usual and counting the days before I head off to France for some sleep, sun and vino! I’m already thinking about what I might read?