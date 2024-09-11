Canon Hilary Barber: Reflecting on an eventful summer

Halifax Minster Choir.

​​Summer is on the way out. The temperatures are dropping and the leaves are turning brown. The seasons are on the move once again. How was your summer?

By Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster, writes:

Did you have the chance to slow down, to have some annual leave, to have a holiday, or did you work through the summer, and taking a winter break? For the past 26 years or so, I’ve been to France for my summer holiday, staying at my Father-in-Law’s gîte in the Dordogne. I love the warmth of the sun, the chance to read and swim, I enjoy the food and drink, the language, and some quality family time, walking, playing cards, watching our favourite British comedy DVDs, all of which we’ve seen hundreds of times, and we know all the gags. For a number of years I’ve driven with some of the children, as I love boats and water, and travelling.

The rest of the family fly, and we all meet up a few days later. This year was no different, except, this year my father-in-law literally dropped down dead on the first day of the holiday, something unexpected, and without warning. He was 80 and it was a great way for him to end his days and in a place and country which he loved.

We ended up with a Direct Cremation, with half his ashes being buried at the gîte, and the other half I brought home, to go in the family grave at Amotherby, on the edge of the Castle Howard Estate in North Yorkshire. It was the weirdest holiday I’ve ever had!

A few days after I came home, I returned to France with the Minster Choir for their tour of Normandy, singing in those wonderful large cavernous gothic Cathedrals and Abbeys that dominate the skylines: Lucerne Abbey, Coutance Cathedral, Mont Saint Michel, and Bayeux Cathedral. Memories of standing ovations, swimming in the sea, enjoying a glass of wine or two, helped to bring a sense of healing to what had gone before. Cynically the tour was a great success: no sick or blood, no hospitalisations (which we had in Germany last time), and we managed to take unaccompanied minors safely through Border control each way, some of whom didn’t have British passports – such is the make up of the Choristers these days. On returning home I was straight into the preparation for the funeral of Sir Ernest Hall, musician, entrepreneur, founder of Dean Clough.

Tomorrow I’m off to Mucknell Abbey near Worcester. It’s a Benedictine community, and I’m going for a three day retreat. I’m ready for some time to sleep, eat, and pray.

I need some time to process what’s happened over the summer, including the possibility of a new job, which didn’t come off, and was very unsettling. I’ve been here 17 years and so much water has flowed, and its been some of the happiest years of my life here. I have so much to be grateful for in all that God has given me, and I have come to love the town and its people very deeply.

I’m about to begin a new piece of work as chair of the Ethics Board for the Combined Local Authorities of West Yorkshire, supporting the Mayor of West Yorkshire and the Chief Constable. I’ll write some more about this when I start to learn what it will all be about. It will be Christmas before we know it – and look out for the Minster on Christmas Day – BBC ONE live in the morning across the nation!