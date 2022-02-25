COLUMN: A unified voice for the local voluntary sector

The Strawberry Patch – Network for VAC Members

Working for an organisation like VAC gives you a wonderful perspective on local services.

Not only do you get to support a whole sector, but you also get to see the positive impact that the Voluntary and Community Sector (VCS) has on local people and communities.

Our sector often refers to the term ‘Service User’. A pretty self-explanatory term, in the VCS, a service user may be a regular at a local dementia café or attend a mental health support group. They might be booked on an organised day trip or learning via an ESOL class. They may even be working towards their next scouting badge!

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At VAC – and through our work in the VSI Alliance - our service users are the groups and organisations supporting their service users. We are here to help them to continue doing what they do safely and efficiently for the benefit of those who need them. This includes governance, funding advice, information sharing and training and events.

Since VAC was set up back in 2000, we have been a constituted membership organisation. Without getting into the jargon, this means that we are accountable to our members (or service users) and, in return for being members, we offer them a package of support.

During the pandemic, we had time to reflect on and review our membership offer. With the help of members and non-members alike, we revised our offer based on feedback and launched our new VAC membership package in January:

• VAC Membership Welcome Pack

• Assigned VAC Go-To Contact

• Biannual Check in

• Invitation to the Spring and Autumn Member Socials (Costs Apply)

• Limited access to Members Area and Content on VAC Website

• Quarterly Member Newsletter

• Bimonthly Member Network – The Strawberry Patch

• 20per cent VAC Room Hire Discount

• Access to VAC Training and Events (Costs may apply)

• Voting Rights at AGM

VAC Membership is open to any sized Voluntary and Community Sector organisation or group in Calderdale and Kirklees. The new offer has two tiers, one of which is free to join. With our membership offer, the aim is to support and amplify the voice of the local Voluntary and Community sector through a strong, unified membership representing the wonderfully diverse scope of local groups and organisations. For more information about VAC Membership, visit the VAC website www.cvac.org.uk or email [email protected]

The Strawberry Patch – Network for VAC Members