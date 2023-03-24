Column: Emma Worsley, Calderdale Voluntary & Community - Getting active the voluntary sector way

Making Space Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale provide carers with an extensive range of resources and support.

​As a proud partner of Active Calderdale, Voluntary & Community (VAC) support the Voluntary Sector to get involved and get active.

Recently piloted with several Voluntary Sector organisations, the Active Calderdale VCSE Charter is a pledge from local organisations to support their team and their service users to move more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisations involved in the pilot included Disability Partnership Calderdale, West Riding Stonecarving Association, Annapurna Dance Company and Making Space Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale.

Since signing the Active Calderdale VCSE Charter, all the organisations have made amazing progress in embedding a moving more culture.

Disability Partnership Calderdale are a member led organisation offering support, information and resources to enable disabled people in Calderdale to live as independently as possible.

During their recent AGM, Disability Partnership Calderdale premiered a chair based exercise video that was designed and commissioned by the organisation with their members in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video is now a readily available resource to their members and promotes three gentle exercises that are adaptable for all.

Making Space Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale provide carers, 18 and over, with an extensive range of resources and support, designed to give carers more balance in their life.

The organisation has also embraced the Active Calderdale VCSE Charter, appointing an Active Calderdale champion and planning active activities as part of their service.

Lydia Woodall, Team Leader for Making Space Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale said;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have appointed an Active Calderdale champion and they have been busy coming up with ideas to motivate both staff and carers.

Within the office, we have been taking part in office exercise such as chair squats and gentle stretching and we now have a steps machine in our staff area.

Staff are encouraged to take the stairs, have regular movement breaks, have a short walk at lunch time and have also been encouraged to eat healthier at work.

These changes have helped one member of staff lose over two stone since we brought in these changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being an Active Calderdale VCSE Charter organisation has also benefited Making Space Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale services users, with the organisation offering a monthly exercise based activity.

Future moving more plans for Making Space Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale include an Easter themed sponsored walk and launching a step into spring walking challenge for carers.