Column: In My View with Hassan Riaz, Community pharmacist and teacher at Madni Mosque, Halifax - You educate a woman, you educate a generation

March 8, 2023 is International Women’s Day

​The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) encouraged men to treat their spouses in the best way, the best amongst men is those who are best to their wives.

Amongst his teachings, he advised that whoever God has given two daughters to, and he is kind towards them, they will be a reason for him entering Paradise.

He also famously said, that Paradise lies at the feet of one’s mother. A full chapter of the Qur’an, is entitled the Chapter of The Women.

Let’s take the example of Lady Khadijah. She was one of the wealthiest and most notable merchants in the whole of the Arabian Peninsula.

It was her, who employed the Prophet. She was also a widow, and asked the Prophet to marry her. The Prophet honoured her by marrying her, and she was the first to become a Muslim. At a time when widows and women in general were downcast in society, he uplifted women.

Through her powerful intellect, strong personality, penetrating wisdom, and business acumen, she played an important role in supporting him and the propagation of Islam.

After her death, he grieved deeply for her, and continued to mention her, speak highly of her, praise her, and acknowledge the love he felt for her.

Fatima al-Fihriya is another notable woman from the Islamic tradition. She is the founder of the world’s first university. The Qarawiyyin in Fes, Morocco, was established in the year 859.

The university is still in operation today, and houses one of the world’s oldest libraries.

Rabia al-Basri is another well-known woman in our tradition. She was a woman renowned for her extreme virtue and piety.

A devoted ascetic and a spiritual pole in Islam. She was the inspiration behind Rabia Institute, a centre of learning which has been running for the past decade at our mosque here in Halifax, dedicated to imparting knowledge to females.