Column: In My View with Julia Tum, branch leader Mothers Union - Diversity & imagination in each branch

The Northowram Branch scarecrow - Jesus feeding the five thousand.

I often think this about the MU here in Yorkshire. The more I get to know the different branches, and about the work that is accomplished overseas the more I realise that my knowledge is not finished yet.

Long live diversity and imagination in each of our branches and membership. I outline here some of the activities undertaken at some of the branches in the Huddersfield area.At Gomersal which is a ‘thriving buoyant’ branch, it regularly attracts new members.

On Shrove Tuesday they made 80 pancakes for those present. A lot of pancakes must have been flipped on that occasion! They have an annual afternoon tea, which I can personally say is excellent! They attract speakers on topics as diverse as Billy Butlin, George Formby, Peter Sellers, a visit to India and the activities of the Luddites in the early 19 Century. Recently one of their members celebrated her 100th birthday. Congratulations Mary Spencer.

At Hanging Heaton, which is a large branch, including their Priest in Charge, Fr Jonathan Bish, they have a similar range of activities and this week they have a fashion show planned. For the Coronation the MU organised a bring and share lunch.

At Hepworth, “a small but enthusiastic and friendly group” they too have talks, one from a local artist who encouraged them to paint during the event. Future meetings include a talk by a mountain rescue team, a walk, a member talking about her trip to India, another recreating what it was like to be part of the crowd for the Coronation, a craft afternoon and faith lunch.

This branch started a gardening group during the Covid Pandemic, as a way of getting together in the churchyard. They continue to meet every fortnight and in a neglected corner, they discovered an area where babies and children had been buried, and some without marked graves. They cleared the area, had donations of topsoil, bark chippings and a commemorative stone and now this ‘Children's Corner’ is being dedicated, by the vicar at the end of May.

Lepton, another thriving branch, are holding a quiz and also there is a planned visit from The Managing Chaplain at New Hall Prison who is coming to talk to about ‘Life Beyond the Bars’.

At Northowram Branch they also have speakers regularly, including Guide Dogs who brought a working and a retired dog. The branch there run a weekly toddler group, and as part of the annual Scarecrow Festival in Northowram, they supported the toddlers to create Jesus feeding the five thousand.

Thurstonland, another growing branch, welcomes new members to their midst. They enjoy meals out, a variety of speakers including news from parishes in Mara in Tanzania and the work of the Safe House where young girls flee to escape Femail Genital Mutilation.