Column: International Women’s Day – can women “have it all”? - Charlotte Butterick, Women's and Young People Campaigner

More women than ever are entering into fields of education, science, engineering, financial services… But not in enough positions of power.

When Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand announced her resignation in January, the BBC ran a headline prompting sexism claims – “Jacinda Ardern resigns: Can women really have it all?” Would the same be asked of male politician and father? Later, when First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon resigned, a similar narrative followed in the media and public discourse, painting women’s positions in the top jobs in a fragile, dehumanising light by using language that implies a uniquely feminine greediness and incapacity. Cultural norms and societal pressures have long led women to believe that in order to “have it all” – presumably meaning career, children, marriage – there has to be some kind of sacrifice. Whether in politics, entertainment, financial services – it’s the same glass ceiling in all industries.

Yes, arguably women’s rights have dramatically progressed in many ways since International Women’s Day was established in 1975 and prospects for lots of women today are much better than in the past. But too many young women and girls are still held back by inequality, misogyny, sexist attitudes and societal pressures, which have become embedded in lots of our educational, social and professional environments. Especially with the presence of social media, women (and particularly those in roles of leadership) today face increased cases of discrimination, abuse, sexual harassment, including rape and death threats, meaning the quality of discourse about women’s equality hasn’t actually advanced that much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, it will take 132 years to close the global gender gap. Only five per cent of CEOs globally are women, with fewer as political leaders.

Schools and businesses could take action this International Women’s Day by: Reviewing pay/inequality gaps, Setting up networks or mentorships for young women and Training about gender equality.