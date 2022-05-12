Column: Levelling-up agenda is in full swing in Calderdale - Craig Whittaker MP

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker says the investments will make a real difference.

The Government has recently embarked on a seismic project to level up our towns.

Locally here in Calderdale, we have benefitted to no end.

The figures are astounding.

£36.6m has been allocated to Brighouse and Todmorden to revamp these towns.

The funds were part of the Towns Fund where the Government invested an unprecedented £3.6bn in towns across the country.

But the money doesn’t just stop there.

£18m has been awarded to regenerate Halifax and Elland.

The Government has also invested £12.2m into the new Leisure Centre in Halifax – I only wish Calderdale’s Labour Cabinet facilitated deep water facilities, a feature in the old swimming pool and a wish of many local people.

This money will have a huge impact.

Taking Brighouse as an example, the money will transform the town centre by making the town more accessible and enjoyable for local shoppers, and the market will be transformed into a modern offering.

The funds will also extend to improving business and skills, with the industry 4.0 project offering apprenticeships and a scheme to improve the efficiencies of local and upcoming businesses.

You can find out more information about the Brighouse Town Deal here: https://www.brighousedeal.co.uk/

The Todmorden Town Investment Plan is equally impressive.

There will be a new public square incorporating green infrastructure to increase community space, a five-star eco hostel and a new digital enterprise centre.

You can find out more information on the Todmorden Town Deal here: https://www.todmordentowndeal.co.uk/

In Elland, the £6.3m will be invested in infrastructure to regenerate the town centre by improving Southgate Square, upgrade community assets such as the Cartwheel

Club and create new workspaces.

Elland Train Station is also underway with £20m of Government funding.

You can find out more information about these projects on Calderdale Council’s Next Chapter Website.

What is more impressive is that these funds have been coordinated by local people and private sector representatives.

This was a key feature of the towns fund because it is local people who know their area best.

Some criticise Government funding, but the Levelling Up agenda is in full swing and we, here in Calderdale, are benefitting to no end.

We have also received £150m for flood defences and £196.5m for our local hospital reconfiguration.

This funding is truly unprecedented and transformational.

The Government’s investments will make a real difference to our town centres, economy, and local jobs.