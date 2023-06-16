Column: Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust - A hive of activity as we prepare for our summer season

​This year the stage will be up a little longer, when it’s not being used by A list stars, for our Live at The Piece Hall gigs.

​The Piece Hall is for everyone, and last year’s Pride was one of our best attended events, with hundreds of rainbow flags waved in a courtyard full of love. This year’s headliner is the fantastic Heather Small, and I have to admit I got so excited when I heard we had booked her.

The courtyard is a hive of activity right now as we prepare for our summer season. It’s a huge operation transforming this stunning heritage site into a world class music venue with a stage fit for the global talent we are about to welcome to Halifax. Our shops bars and restaurants are open as usual and would love to see you in the coming weeks. You might even bump into one of the many music legends heading here, starting with everyone’s favourite nutty boys Madness on Friday, June 16.

We are also making sure the local community benefits from this impressive infrastructure with events like The Mela and of course, Pride.

We are also expanding our repertoire this year as for the first time in our history we welcome The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra for not one but two nights of stunning entertainment.

We are also expanding our repertoire this year as for the first time in our history we welcome The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra for not one but two nights of stunning entertainment.

On July 22 we have a treat for lovers of classical music and film when the orchestra host A Classical Night at the Movies. It will feature the cinematic soundscapes we know and love from Hollywood's golden age through to today’s modern greats.

Our much-anticipated Yorkshire Proms on July 23 will offer our northern audience a comparable live experience to the revered event held at the Royal Albert Hall. This was always going to be an incredible event, but being held in the Coronation year makes it even more special with Proms hits, like Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory, and the epic Nessun Dorma on the programme. There will also be a Yorkshire twist, with an interpretation of Ilkley Moor Baht ‘at and A Yorkshire Overture, written by conductor Ben Crick.

