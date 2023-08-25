Column: Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust - I love to meet the bands when they come to The Piece Hall

Sunday saw a very different routine on the main stage as we welcomed everyone’s favourite ‘PE teacher’ Joe Wicks AKA The Body Coach.

Limp Bizkit are a loud American rock band and their notorious frontman Fred Durst is that famous (infamous?) his name and exploits feature in the lyrics of numerous other rap, pop and rock songs. I really wasn’t sure what to expect, would he be all rock star attitude, would he even give me the time of day? I need not have worried, what a lovely man. Interesting and interested. Humble and professional. And boy what a performer. Standing stage side to catch the end of the show I witnessed a phenomenal energy. Was it raucous? Yes. Was the mosh pit wild? Absolutely. Was it our best gig to date? Quite possibly. But don’t just take my word for it. I’ve lost count of the number of posts on social media saying it was our best gig yet, with many more saying it was simply the best gig ever.

And though not eclipsed, that energy was mirrored across the weekend. The atmosphere was electric on Friday as local superstar Ellie Sax played along to uplifting classics and then, joined by her husband Harry on piano gave us their own stunning interpretations of beloved dance anthems. Ellie’s costumes just get bigger and better, and combined with the lighting projections, colourful smoke canons it really was a spectacle. Sunday saw a very different routine on the main stage as we welcomed everyone’s favourite ‘PE teacher’ Joe Wicks AKA The Body Coach. The saviour of parents in lockdown with his daily workouts to keep little ones both active and entertained. He certainly brought the energy with two workout sessions for all abilities and a beautiful yoga cooldown featuring a live cellist. Just wonderful.