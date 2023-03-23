Column: Our beautiful courtyard is springing back to life - Nicky Chance-Thompson, Halifax Piece Hall Trust

The last few weeks may have brought snow but they’ve also seen the start of some much milder weather too and like the landscape that surrounds it, our beautiful courtyard is springing back to life as well.

​The last few weeks may have brought snow but they’ve also seen the start of some much milder weather too and like the landscape that surrounds it, our beautiful courtyard is springing back to life as well.

More than 23,000 people visited us last weekend for our first makers market of 2023. These ever-popular events allow us to welcome dozens of independent crafts people and producers to run stalls on the courtyard, supporting local artists and artisans and giving people access to the best quality regionally made goods. If you missed this one, they’ll be back later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our events programme really starts to get going at Easter and sees the first of our much-loved seasonal trails. And there’s a new face at The Piece Hall this year, Pieces the Bunny. He’s hidden Easter clues around the building as part of a family hunt with some egg-citing treasure at the end.

I’m really pleased that we’re welcoming back the Roller Rink for 10 full days this Easter. On hand will be two professional skaters to get novices moving and help more experienced skaters improve their skills. Sessions can be booked in advance from 10am – 5pm daily.

And in the evening on the Friday and Saturday nights, as the lights go down the music will go up, as the rink turns into a roller disco for skaters who love to groove while they move. Local DJ Joe Burns will playing all your favourite disco tracks.

And speaking of classic disco, I’m so excited that we’ll be welcoming disco legends The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing to the courtyard this summer. We try our best to book a variety of acts: dance, indie, rock and pop. And if powerful folk inspired music is your thing you won’t want to miss legendary Irish singer/songwriter Hozier, tickets go on sale tomorrow. He’s also accompanied by two phenomenal female performers. I’d advise getting here early to check out both Allison Russell and Victoria Canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad