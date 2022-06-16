Column: Talking Politics - Events bringing communities together

The Older Persons’ Advice and Information Fair in Brighouse

Events in Westminster will always preoccupy the minds of the media. Yet, local life continues, and local people continue to make an impact. In recent weeks, many events have been held by community focused residents – and trust me, they have been events we’ll all remember.

These events make a tangible difference. I have attended over 14 events across Calderdale in the last two weeks. These events have brought communities together, raised money for local initiatives, boosted local tourism and contributed to our local economy.

Brighouse 1940’s weekend

After almost three years of absence, Brighouse’s 1940’s weekend returned. This event has always been hugely popular, and attendees really do dress up for the occasion!

The Brighouse BID host the event every year, and my team run a drinks stall raising money to support the organisation. We have done this since the weekend’s inception, and this year we raised over £1,500. This money will be re-invested into Brighouse, and I’d like to thank everyone for their custom.

On ‘Super Saturday’, Brighouse town centre had a footfall between 40,000-50,000! Many of whom will have been shopping in our town centre. The economic benefits are mind-blowing. These community events continue to make Brighouse a great place to live, and an attractive place for investment and enterprise.

I’d like to thank attendees, local shop owners and stall holders for taking part, and thank you to the Brighouse Bid for hosting another spectacular event.

The Platinum Jubilee

Celebrations were held across Calderdale to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

I attended celebrations in Hebden Bridge, Ripponden, Todmorden, Rastrick, Elland, Brighouse, Halifax, and of course, the lighting of the beacon on Beacon Hill.

All events were well attended, showing the strength of community spirit across the valley. I’m pleased to announce that a student from Old Earth in Elland submitted the winning design for a commemorative plaque at the Piece Hall, and other students’ designs were highly commended, including a student from Todmorden High.

Older Persons’ Advice and Information Fair

Last week, I held my fourth annual Older Persons’ Advice and Information Fair in Brighouse. The event was held at the Brighouse Methodist Church, and we had over 60 stalls at the event.

A variety of organisations attended, providing information, support and social opportunities for local residents.

Over 900 people attended the event and it was great meeting and greeting attendees. I would like to thank the Brighouse Methodist Church and their team for supporting the event, and for being great hosts! They have a café so do pop by for a cake!

Following the success of this event, I have organised another Older Persons’ Advice and Information Fair to take place in Todmorden on Friday, October 14 at Todmorden Town Hall.