COLUMN: Talking Politics - We would restore trust in local democracy

Criticism: Public are being kept in the dark, says Coun Leigh

They say that a week is a long time in politics. International events in the last couple of weeks have been so immense and world-threatening that local politics have quite understandably not been at the forefront of the thoughts and priorities of the nation. But nevertheless, a lot of things have been happening recently in Calderdale which are very important to local residents and businesses.

Firstly, the council has completed the Budget process and set Council-Tax rates for the year ahead. The Budget process was hindered due to a number of decisions taken by the Labour Cabinet – behind closed doors – which meant that we had to include spending commitments adopted by the Cabinet – with which we disagreed. We had several spending proposals in our Budget which did not find favour with the Labour-controlled council – but we believe that there are some obvious and relatively easy-to-implement measures which would really benefit the borough. Our Budget provided extra funding to fix potholes. This would fix an additional 3,400 potholes every year and would help to repair up to 10 per cent of our road network each year thus preventing damage to vehicles and keeping our roads safer. Our Budget also made provision for fighting fly-tipping. Rural areas of Calderdale have been particularly targeted by fly-tippers, and in our Budget we planned to recruit more wardens and deploy additional cameras to catch the offenders and take them to court. We also budgeted to keep our neighbourhoods tidy, by allowing us to hire two additional teams to deal with litter and graffiti, keep our parks clean, and maintain our gardens and green spaces to higher standards.