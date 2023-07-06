Column: Talking Politics with Coun Jane Scullion, Leader Calderdale Council - We have formally agreed that we face a climate emergency

Climate Change: I’m an optimist and I think we all can play our part. Credit: Sugarbird Photography.

​This is, you’ll be thinking, likely to be the most boring article this newspaper has ever run, but please bear with me for just a moment and I’ll try to explain.

Since my last article, we’ve been enjoying exceptional midsummer hot weather. Like everyone, I’ve been making the most of it, even if the bedding plants have told me that they’re not very happy and the suncream tube is almost empty. But this weather pattern is not random and has been predicted by the climate scientists: as our planet heats up, we can expect more periods of very dry weather, more heatwaves and more fierce rainstorms. As Calderdale knows too well, we’re finding we’re getting either too much water (floods) or too little (droughts). The apparently unstoppable heating up of our planet simply does have to be stopped, or our grandchildren will inherit a world where humans will struggle to survive. Sometimes it seems just too challenging a task, but I’m an optimist and I think we all can play our part.

Here at the council, we have formally agreed that we face a climate emergency. But words alone achieve nothing. So we are trying to take practical steps to make a difference. We are aiming for net zero emitter of carbon dioxide (CO2) by 2038, but we are not hanging about till then because we mean to make substantial progress by 2030.

Many of the council’s fleet of vehicles are already electric – you’ve probably seen them out and about on the roads. We’re also cutting our energy usage (and our costs) in other ways, like installing air and ground source heat pumps in swimming pools and museums.